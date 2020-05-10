State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.36.

NYSE FE opened at $40.60 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

