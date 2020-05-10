Cfra Increases Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $179.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Cfra from $162.00 to $179.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Cfra’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Insulet from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Insulet from $189.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Insulet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $217.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.48. Insulet has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,209.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.61 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total value of $184,944.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,200.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $2,480,250.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,603 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Insulet by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 482.8% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.