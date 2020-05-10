Insider Selling: Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Director Sells $338,625.00 in Stock

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Director James E. Audia sold 7,500 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $338,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,760.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CNST opened at $49.22 on Friday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 17.01 and a current ratio of 18.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.76.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustees of Princeton University purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $4,033,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,022,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

