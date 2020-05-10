Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Sally Beauty posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 161.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $1.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.39 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 491.27%. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBH shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Sally Beauty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sally Beauty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $95,013.00. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $120,870.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 28,150 shares of company stock valued at $357,508. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,656,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,453 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $32,650,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $1,354,000. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $9,052,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 780,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,243,000 after acquiring an additional 478,855 shares during the period.

SBH stock opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.14. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $21.98.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

