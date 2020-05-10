Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) to Sell

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $59.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Meritage Homes reported solid results in first-quarter 2020. Earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 45.2% and grew a whopping 182% year over year. Home closing revenues topped analysts’ expectation by 8.5% and grew 27% from a year ago, which is reflective of a strong housing market before the COVID-19 outbreak. Higher demand owing to favorable housing dynamics through early March positively impacted the results. However, it witnessed slowed absorption and higher cancellations in mid-March, stretching into April. It has lowered investments in land acquisition and development, and spec inventory. The company expects the results for next few quarters to be weak, as large parts of the economy have been shut, causing record job losses, and fear and uncertainty about the future.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Meritage Homes from $76.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

MTH opened at $59.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $76.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.63.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $890.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.54 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 28,864 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $1,967,658.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,826 shares of company stock valued at $5,534,778. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 20,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

