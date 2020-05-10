Analysts Anticipate Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.26). Oil States International reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 221.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $219.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.79 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oil States International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Oil States International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Gabelli downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Oil States International in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Oil States International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In related news, Director Christopher T. Seaver purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Oil States International by 99.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Oil States International by 1,298.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 19,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE OIS opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57. The company has a market cap of $186.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $19.71.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

