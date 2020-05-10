Prudential PLC Takes $609,000 Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,466,000 after acquiring an additional 104,910 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,165,000 after acquiring an additional 848,273 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,807,000 after acquiring an additional 232,243 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 938,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 487.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 832,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,762,000 after acquiring an additional 690,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. G.Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.24.

ROK opened at $192.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.52. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $209.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In other news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $65,413.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $205,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,905 shares of company stock worth $577,980. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

