State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,474 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTXS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,439,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,644,507 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $182,376,000 after acquiring an additional 574,790 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,432,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,055,751 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $117,094,000 after acquiring an additional 514,705 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,960,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTXS stock opened at $150.98 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $152.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.33.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

In related news, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $25,881.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,018,352.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total value of $30,548.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,300.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,311 shares of company stock worth $5,109,074 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTXS. ValuEngine cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.25.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

