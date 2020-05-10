State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 49,100 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 49,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $53,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $589,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Farley, Jr. acquired 194,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 224,950 shares of company stock worth $1,187,094. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on F. Wolfe Research cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.49.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

