State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,800 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $163.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $229.40. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.57.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $547.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.33.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

