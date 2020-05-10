Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Stock Holdings Decreased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 397.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 101,625 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,493 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $654,045.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,411,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

NYSE JCI opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.63. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

