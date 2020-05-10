State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 3,700 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol stock opened at $89.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.89 and a 200-day moving average of $96.30. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cross Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.