Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $29,000 Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4,230.4% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

ITB opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.86. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.