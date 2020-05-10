Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,477 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 76.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,328,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 6,089.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,205,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,606,000 after buying an additional 1,185,997 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $65,391,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,689,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,782,000 after acquiring an additional 452,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Garmin by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $530,350,000 after acquiring an additional 429,423 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GRMN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Cfra dropped their price target on Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cleveland Research raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.20.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.24. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Garmin had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $856.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 51.24%.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $64,763.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Hartnett bought 650 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,444.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

