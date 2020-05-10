Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 590 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez purchased 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at $161,471.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

NYSE ADM opened at $36.39 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average of $41.04. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

