Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 14,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,859,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,017,000 after purchasing an additional 200,690 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 297,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 7,528 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 41,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 249,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 81,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NLSN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nielsen from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Nielsen from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

In related news, CEO David W. Kenny bought 55,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.08 per share, with a total value of $1,001,632.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 655,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,856,719.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $3,570,000.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NLSN opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.25. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a positive return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

