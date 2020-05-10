Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Position Boosted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% during the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $115.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.98. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.10.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $30,779.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,651.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $25,386.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,876 shares of company stock valued at $278,324 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

