Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 374 Shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,981 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Five9 were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in Five9 by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,399,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,335,000 after acquiring an additional 235,882 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Five9 by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,252,000 after acquiring an additional 404,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Five9 by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,266,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,031,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Five9 by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,185,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,714,000 after acquiring an additional 181,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Five9 by 328.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,058,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,086,000 after acquiring an additional 811,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $104.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -614.85 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.14. Five9 Inc has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $106.16.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.58 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Five9 from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.41.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $651,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,508 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 11,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $802,653.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,254.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,784 shares of company stock valued at $12,631,238 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

