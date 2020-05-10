Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Iqvia by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,793,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,204,127,000 after purchasing an additional 454,619 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,140,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $639,680,000 after buying an additional 439,882 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Iqvia by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,928,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $606,952,000 after purchasing an additional 508,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Iqvia by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $426,188,000 after purchasing an additional 32,424 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Iqvia by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,168,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,399 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iqvia alerts:

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IQV. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Iqvia from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Iqvia from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Iqvia from $195.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.06.

IQV opened at $137.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $169.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.