Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 6,380 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld bought 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,433. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $42.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average is $67.86. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $92.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($2.34). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 15.39%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

