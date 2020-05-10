Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,775 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $421,784,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,001,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,024,564,000 after buying an additional 4,194,733 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $144,130,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,585,000 after buying an additional 1,009,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 472.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,052,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,387,000 after buying an additional 868,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.02. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.46.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

