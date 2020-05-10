Strs Ohio Has $322,000 Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 12.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,149,000 after purchasing an additional 123,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMAR opened at $56.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.38 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.61 and a 200 day moving average of $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 35.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Smartsheet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.36.

In other news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 2,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $132,578.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Porrini sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $449,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 591,131 shares of company stock worth $28,298,465 over the last ninety days. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

