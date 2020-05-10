Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Stock Holdings in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Tech Data by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tech Data by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Tech Data by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Tech Data by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tech Data by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tech Data alerts:

NASDAQ TECD opened at $140.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.94. Tech Data Corp has a one year low of $80.20 and a one year high of $151.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.03.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Tech Data’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tech Data Corp will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TECD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tech Data presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.