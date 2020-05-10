Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.18% of WD-40 worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 75.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $11,257,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 33,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $175.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $151.16 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.04.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

WDFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

