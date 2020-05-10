Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 3,366 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 279.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 2,373.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $52.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 0.98. Zillow Group Inc has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $66.68.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.78%.

In other news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 46,300 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $2,451,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,737.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 199,600 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $12,047,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,968.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,689 shares of company stock worth $23,068,927 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

