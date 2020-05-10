Comerica Bank Has $4.34 Million Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Steris were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steris in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Steris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock opened at $148.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.75. Steris PLC has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

