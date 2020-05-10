Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 996 Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Watsco were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $81,931,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Watsco by 12,907.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 106,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,079,000 after purchasing an additional 105,584 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,602,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,684,000 after purchasing an additional 95,549 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Watsco by 2,803.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,417,000 after purchasing an additional 66,554 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 118,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,391,000 after purchasing an additional 47,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $162.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.33. Watsco Inc has a 12 month low of $132.97 and a 12 month high of $186.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Watsco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.23%.

WSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total transaction of $637,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

