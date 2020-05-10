First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,206 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 100.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at $51,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRC. Maxim Group increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.69.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $103.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $122.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $916.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

