Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.80 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,198 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 179.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 73,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 79,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 351,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

In other news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $509,737.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $24.57 on Friday. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $30.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

