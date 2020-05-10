Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Holdings Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,460 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

SBRA stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $149.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.06.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

