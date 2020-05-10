Brokerages Set Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target at $14.77

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.29.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COMM. Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of Commscope from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Commscope from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Commscope in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.72. Commscope has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a positive return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Commscope will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commscope by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Commscope by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Commscope by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 29,535 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Commscope by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,135,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,111,000 after purchasing an additional 551,620 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Commscope by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 71,719 shares during the period.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

