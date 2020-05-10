Zacks: Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $6.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Vaxart an industry rank of 11 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $3.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of Vaxart stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $179.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.11. Vaxart has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 189.06% and a negative return on equity of 123.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxart will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Davis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,601,765 shares of company stock valued at $16,240,609. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the first quarter worth $885,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vaxart by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,369,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 403,821 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Vaxart during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vaxart during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vaxart in the first quarter worth about $74,000. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

