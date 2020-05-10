Raymond James Analysts Give Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) a $60.00 Price Target

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) has been given a $60.00 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.06% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.
Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $35.49 on Friday. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.63.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,499,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 253.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 557,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,359,000 after purchasing an additional 399,993 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,409,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,731,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Zymeworks
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.
