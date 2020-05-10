Raymond James Analysts Give Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) a $60.00 Price Target

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) has been given a $60.00 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $35.49 on Friday. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.63.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.51. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 54.97% and a negative net margin of 629.37%. The business had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,499,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 253.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 557,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,359,000 after purchasing an additional 399,993 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,409,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,731,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.