Insider Selling: AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) CFO Sells $541,250.00 in Stock

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $541,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $125.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 129.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. AppFolio Inc has a 1-year low of $81.01 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.78.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). AppFolio had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on APPF shares. BidaskClub cut shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson lowered shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AppFolio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. AppFolio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,816,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,547,000 after buying an additional 192,099 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth about $13,248,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth about $4,105,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 273,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,397,000 after buying an additional 37,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,983,000. Institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.