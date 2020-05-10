Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of GMED opened at $49.51 on Friday. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $60.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 21.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 26,748 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 8.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 86.0% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,180 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 31.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

