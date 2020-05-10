EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Cfra

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Cfra from $5.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Cfra’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EQT. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.77.

Shares of EQT opened at $13.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.93 and a beta of 1.37. EQT has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $21.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.18 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. EQT’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EQT will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 135,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of EQT by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 27,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 196.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

