Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target Cut to $126.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $146.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, G.Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.40.

Shares of ZTS opened at $125.47 on Friday. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $146.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.16 and its 200-day moving average is $127.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $714,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $150,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,760,362 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,544,000 after purchasing an additional 283,233 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,826,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,842,000 after buying an additional 293,598 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Zoetis by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,964,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,162,000 after buying an additional 407,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,275,000 after buying an additional 1,392,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,765,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,762,000 after buying an additional 205,267 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

