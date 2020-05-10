Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target Raised to $265.00

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price target increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.13% from the stock’s previous close.

BDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday. Cfra cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.67.

Shares of BDX opened at $254.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.03. Becton Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $7,588,711,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,662,267,000 after acquiring an additional 528,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,450,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,114,215,000 after acquiring an additional 186,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,001,837,000 after acquiring an additional 124,664 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,615,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $830,695,000 after acquiring an additional 160,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

