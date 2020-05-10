Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,254,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 6,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 121,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,691,000 after acquiring an additional 38,098 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.57.

NYSE CSL opened at $119.98 on Friday. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.25 and a 12 month high of $169.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $4,294,724.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

