Comerica Bank Has $3.94 Million Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,207,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,569,000 after purchasing an additional 396,325 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,122,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,230,000 after buying an additional 3,171,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,893,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,260,000 after buying an additional 431,077 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,912,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,603,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,045,000 after buying an additional 287,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $29.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

