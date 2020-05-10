Comerica Bank Has $4.30 Million Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,217 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 613.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 420,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,869,000 after purchasing an additional 361,875 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 29,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,940 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $41.60 on Friday. CBRE Group Inc has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.46.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.63.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.