Comerica Bank Purchases 2,812 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 65,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 23.0% in the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 158,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 226,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 181,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 52,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 33.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 464,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 115,965 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WMB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $95,745.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,398.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael A. Creel bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $478,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,567.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.76.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

