Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at $112,339,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Y stock opened at $530.50 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $426.87 and a fifty-two week high of $847.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $530.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $712.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.95 by ($2.96). Alleghany had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total value of $790,793.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on Y shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alleghany has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $608.75.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

