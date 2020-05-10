Comerica Bank Has $4.47 Million Holdings in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.43% of James River Group worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of James River Group by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of James River Group by 892.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of James River Group by 386.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of James River Group by 1,150.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JRVR opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.34 and a twelve month high of $52.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.46.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). James River Group had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $110.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JRVR. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of James River Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of James River Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of James River Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

In related news, CEO J Adam Abram purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 455,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,204,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

