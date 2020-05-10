Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,936,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 318,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 147,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $8,630,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at $674,183.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $498,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,388.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 471,786 shares of company stock valued at $15,204,933. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.86. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

