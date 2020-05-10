Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 92.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 216,838 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Etsy were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 201.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other Etsy news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 34,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,318 shares in the company, valued at $3,163,946. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,337,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,952 shares of company stock worth $19,536,129 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of ETSY opened at $80.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.33. Etsy Inc has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $81.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.31, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $228.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.