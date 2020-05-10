Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 30,376 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,376 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGNC. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

In other AGNC Investment news, CEO Gary D. Kain purchased 189,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,383,768.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John D. Fisk purchased 15,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $199,569.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,712.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.90.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 171.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 11.8%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

