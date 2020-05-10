Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 217,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Snap-on by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $127.33 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $172.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.43 and a 200 day moving average of $148.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

In related news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

