Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $846,000 Position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 91.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 335,216 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of HD Supply by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HD Supply by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in HD Supply by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in HD Supply by 25.1% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in HD Supply by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on HDS shares. ValuEngine cut HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Longbow Research cut HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.91.

In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 41,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,233.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 409,506 shares of company stock worth $10,889,949. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HDS opened at $29.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $44.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

