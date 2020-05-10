Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,081 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,681 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,134 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 46.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,599 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 5,040 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $666,086.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,467,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $320,705.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $268,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,315 shares of company stock worth $2,326,912 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock opened at $149.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $153.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

